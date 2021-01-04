Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,198 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

