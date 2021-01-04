$41.63 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce $41.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.40 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $42.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $136.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $136.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $170.00 million, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $190.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.05. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.