Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

