AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 24.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 27.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGI. ValuEngine cut MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. MoneyGram International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.07.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Equities analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

