Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce sales of $3.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.83 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $12.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $12.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $15.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. ValuEngine cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $130.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

