Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,537,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Affimed were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 8.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 22.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 37,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD opened at $5.82 on Monday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $443.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

