Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $75,000 in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 70.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.21 million, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Harvard Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

