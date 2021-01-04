Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 64.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 32.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 39.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LJPC opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LJPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

