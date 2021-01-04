Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Globant by 1,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB stock opened at $217.61 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $223.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 172.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

