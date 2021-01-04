Sei Investments Co. Has $531,000 Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in iRobot by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $80.29 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. iRobot’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $1,000,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $199,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,936 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

