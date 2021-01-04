Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Encore Wire by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of WIRE opened at $60.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

WIRE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.