Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,839 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $78,079,000. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $121.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

