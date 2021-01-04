Sei Investments Co. Has $597,000 Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 54.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,313 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in News were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in News during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in News by 16.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in News by 137.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in News during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

