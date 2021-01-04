Sei Investments Co. Buys 92,416 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $44,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 41.9% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 270,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Pareto Securities cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

NYSE:DSX opened at $1.93 on Monday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

