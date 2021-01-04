Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 58.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $816,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 585.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,626,000 after buying an additional 397,571 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

FSLY stock opened at $87.37 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $362,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 515,373 shares of company stock worth $43,415,260. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

