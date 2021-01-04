Sei Investments Co. Has $650,000 Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 143,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $76.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -91.35 and a beta of 1.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

