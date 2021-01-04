Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 22.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after buying an additional 820,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 229.0% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 476,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 331,781 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 80.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after buying an additional 277,576 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,574,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,869,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $332,483.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZYME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

ZYME opened at $47.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.