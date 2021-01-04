NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,417,000. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,496 shares of company stock valued at $28,082,897 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $77.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.