Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Capri were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Capri by 52.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Capri by 11.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Capri’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

