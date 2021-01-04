Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 9.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EV stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $69.18.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

