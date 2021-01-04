Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,018 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cree were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after purchasing an additional 314,352 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $105,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Cree by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,726,000 after purchasing an additional 157,989 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 421,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Cree by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 394,088 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after buying an additional 105,325 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Charter Equity reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $105.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

