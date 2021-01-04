Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNF. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $423,063. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $211.69 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.47.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.15 million. Analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

