Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 706,448 Shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 706,448 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Norbord were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Norbord by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Norbord during the third quarter worth about $4,278,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Norbord during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Norbord by 41.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Norbord during the third quarter worth about $502,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of Norbord stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. Norbord Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 360.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norbord Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on OSB. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.