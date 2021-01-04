Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 31.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 40,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,335 shares of company stock worth $4,791,386. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $120.02 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

