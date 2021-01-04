Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.64 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $116.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.36.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other news, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $338,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.