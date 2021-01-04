Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $190.00

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 183.40 ($2.40), with a volume of 63596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.38).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 140.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.98.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

