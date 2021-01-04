Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,506,000 after buying an additional 4,656,180 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after buying an additional 2,233,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after buying an additional 1,195,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after buying an additional 1,042,650 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $562,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.03.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

