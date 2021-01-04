CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,197.00

Shares of CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,197 ($41.77) and last traded at GBX 3,166 ($41.36), with a volume of 82487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,058 ($39.95).

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on shares of CRH plc (CRH.L) in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,052.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,930.71.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

