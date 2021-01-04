Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 66,631 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,631 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avista were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Avista by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $40.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Several analysts have commented on AVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

