Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.36. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

