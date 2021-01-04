Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PQ Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PQ Group by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PQG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

PQ Group Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

