Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKRIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $5.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.