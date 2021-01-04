Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 59.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 48,635 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 342,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 88,428 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Kearny Financial by 109.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 127,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 66,725 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kearny Financial by 28.6% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kearny Financial by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Kearny Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 388,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $26,100.00. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KRNY shares. BidaskClub lowered Kearny Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $945.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.