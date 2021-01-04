Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will post $7.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.33 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $6.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $24.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.22 billion to $24.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.82 billion to $27.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

LLY stock opened at $168.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.77. The stock has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $173.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

