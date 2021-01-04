Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.75. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

