PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 22,176 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 135,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 220,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.