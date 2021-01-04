Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 27,319.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

ALBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $715.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.