Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 20,678 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 20,678 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 993.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $10,599,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $83.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

