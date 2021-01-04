ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) & Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Critical Comparison

ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and Oxford Square Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASA Gold and Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ASA Gold and Precious Metals and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -182.92% 13.24% 8.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASA Gold and Precious Metals and Oxford Square Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $62.65 million 2.41 -$32.80 million $0.81 3.77

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Square Capital.

Risk and Volatility

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ASA Gold and Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolios. The firm obtains external research to complement its in-house research. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

