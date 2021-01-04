Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 202,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $521.17 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

