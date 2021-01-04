Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,112 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $100.20 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $100.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

