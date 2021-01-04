AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPPI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $671,013.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,369.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 351,093 shares of company stock worth $1,551,106 over the last ninety days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $497.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.