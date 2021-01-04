Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $595.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

