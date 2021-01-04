AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Farmland Partners by 561.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

FPI stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $255.35 million, a PE ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.