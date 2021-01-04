Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,554,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $9,912,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. ValuEngine raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $529,344.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $529,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $393,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,596 shares of company stock worth $6,400,554 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $101.59 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $123.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.18.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.