Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $249,000 in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $606.81 million, a P/E ratio of 133.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.31 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

