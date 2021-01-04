AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTIL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $437.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.21. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.