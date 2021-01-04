Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 304.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,437 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,322 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

BBVA opened at $4.94 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.