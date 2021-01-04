AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXLW. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 54.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 141.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 20.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

