AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $119,000 in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.40. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.